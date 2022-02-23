Indiana reports 63 more COVID-19 deaths and 935 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Wednesday that 63 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 and 935 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 21,818 confirmed deaths and 1,678,628 positive cases since the pandemic began. The newly reported deaths include those that happened over the previous days and weeks and were just reported to the state.

An additional 875 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 1,107 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 14 since Tuesday. IDOH also said 20.9% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 10.7% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 79.4% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 18.87 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 5.07 million individuals with a 31.8% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Feb. 16 is 15.2%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 10.7%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 8.3%.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

