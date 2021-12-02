Indiana reports 63 more COVID-19 deaths and more than 6,000 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Wednesday that 63 more Hoosiers have died with COVID-19 and another 6,164 people have tested positive.

There have been 17,033 confirmed deaths and 1,107,189 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 588 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 2,244 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 41 since Tuesday. Additionally, IDOH said 20.7% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 26% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 70.6% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 15.47 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.53 million individuals with a 24.3% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Nov. 24 is 23.2%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.7%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 12.3%.

A total of 7,767,644 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,492,752 first doses and 3,442,266 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated. Another 805,625 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

