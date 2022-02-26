Indiana reports 64 more COVID-19 deaths and 737 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Friday that 64 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 and 737 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 21,922 confirmed deaths and 1,680,331 positive cases since the pandemic began. The newly reported deaths include those that happened over the previous days and weeks and were just reported to the state.

An additional 878 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 932 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 100 since Thursday. IDOH also said 20.2% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 10.2% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 80.2% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

The 7-day positivity rate in Indiana fell to 7.2%.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

→ FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV