Indiana reports 65 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,888 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Wednesday that 65 more people died with COVID-19 and 2,888 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 959,409 positive cases since the pandemic began and 15,132 confirmed deaths.

An additional 493 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 2,229 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 16 since Tuesday. Additionally, IDOH said 19.2% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 26.5% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 66.1% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 13.5 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.18 million individuals with a 22.9% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Sept. 22 is 18.7%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 9.8%.

A total of 6,513,034 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,248,607 first doses and 3,264,427 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

IDOH also reported 385 new COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities across the state with 49 additional deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 6,456 long-term care patients have died with COVID-19, while 25,770 have tested positive for the virus.

