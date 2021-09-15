Indiana reports 68 more COVID-19 deaths and 4,733 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Wednesday that 68 more people died with COVID-19 and 4,733 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 918,230 positive cases since the pandemic began and 14,550 confirmed deaths. An additional 461 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 2,527 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 160 since Tuesday. Additionally, IDOH said 18.3% of intensive care unit beds are available. Among the state's ICU beds, 32.4% are in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 64.3% of the state's ventilators are available.

There have been more than 12.96 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.07 million individuals with a 22.6% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Sept. 7 is 21.2%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.7%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 11.8%.

A total of 6,373,566 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,193,151 first doses and 3,180,415 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

IDOH also reported 121 new COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities across the state with 30 additional deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 6,403 long-term care patients have died with COVID-19, while 25,403 have tested positive for the virus.

