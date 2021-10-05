Indiana reports 69 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,130 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Tuesday that 69 more people died with COVID-19 and 2,130 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 15,342 confirmed deaths and 974,169 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 502 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 1,879 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 18 since Monday. Additionally, IDOH said 26.1% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 22.8% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 68.7% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 13.71 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.22 million individuals with a 23.1% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Sept. 28 is 17.8%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 9.5%.

A total of 6,556,381 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,266,394 first doses and 3,289,987 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

