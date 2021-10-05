Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Indiana reports 69 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,130 new positive cases

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV
Coronavirus in Indiana
coronavirus_in_indiana_new_blue.png
Posted at 12:21 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 12:21:09-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Tuesday that 69 more people died with COVID-19 and 2,130 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 15,342 confirmed deaths and 974,169 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 502 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 1,879 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 18 since Monday. Additionally, IDOH said 26.1% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 22.8% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 68.7% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 13.71 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.22 million individuals with a 23.1% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Sept. 28 is 17.8%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 9.5%.

A total of 6,556,381 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,266,394 first doses and 3,289,987 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!