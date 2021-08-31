Indiana reports 69 more COVID-19 deaths and 3,720 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Tuesday that 69 more people died with COVID-19 and 3,720 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 858,566 positive cases and 14,049 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 442 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 2,300 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 79 since Monday.

A total of 6,223,659 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,122,646 first doses and 3,101,013 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 12.28 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.92 million individuals with a 21.9% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Aug. 24 is 18.6%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.5%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 11.1%.

The state health department said 22.3% of ICU beds and 72.6% of ventilators are available. Among the state's ICU beds, 28.2% are in-use by COVID-19 patients.

→ FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV