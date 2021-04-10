Indiana reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,380 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Saturday that seven more people died with COVID-19 and 1,380 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 697,533 positive cases and 12,733 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 405 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 870 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 85 since Friday's report and the most patients being treated since 889 were hospitalized on Feb. 24.

As of Saturday, a total of 3,333,969 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 1,954,570 first doses and 1,379,399 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 9.18 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.29 million individuals with a 21.1% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through April 3 is 12.4%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9.1%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 4.8%.

The state health department said 31.8% of ICU beds and 79.8% of ventilators are available.

→ FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV

