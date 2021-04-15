Indiana reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,480 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Thursday that seven more people died with COVID-19 and 1,480 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 703,345 positive cases and 12,789 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 405 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 383 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 48 since Wednesday's report.

As of Thursday, a total of 3,588,808 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,091,055 first doses and 1,497,753 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 9.33 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.31 million individuals with a 21.2% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through April 8 is 13.3%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 4.9%.

The state health department said 28% of ICU beds and 78.9% of ventilators are available.

