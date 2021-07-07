Indiana reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths and 289 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Wednesday that seven more people died with COVID-19 and 289 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 756,070 positive cases and 13,466 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 425 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 423 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 10 since Tuesday.

A total of 5,670,472 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,823,552 first doses and 2,846,920 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 10.91 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.59 million individuals with a 21% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through June 30 is 6.1%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.4%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 2.8%.

The state health department said 38.3% of ICU beds and 80.5% of ventilators are available.

Nearly 5,200 variant cases have been identified in Indiana, including 228 cases of the delta variant.

