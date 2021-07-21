Indiana reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths and 731 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Wednesday that seven more people died with COVID-19 and 731 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 762,837 positive cases and 13,536 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 428 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 557 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 47 since Tuesday. It is the most people hospitalized with COVID-19 since June 10.

A total of 5,786,905 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,878,562 first doses and 2,908,343 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 11.07 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.63 million individuals with a 21% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through July 14 is 6.5%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.4%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 5.2%.

The state health department said 31% of ICU beds and 78.7% of ventilators are available.

