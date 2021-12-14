Indiana reports 71 more COVID-19 deaths and 11,385 new positive cases since Friday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Monday that 71 more Hoosiers have died with COVID-19 and another 11,385 people have tested positive since the dashboard was last updated Friday.

There have been 17,471 confirmed deaths and 1,162,284 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 613 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported; one less than Friday's report.

A total of 2,934 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 69 since Friday's report, which showed the data for 12/9. Additionally, IDOH said 18.8% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 31.8% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 67.9% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 15.97 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.62 million individuals with a 25% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Dec. 6 is 26.1%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.8%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 14.2%.

A total of 8,127,494 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,548,714 first doses and 3,501,249 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 1,077,531 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

