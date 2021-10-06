Watch
Indiana reports 72 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,675 more positive cases

WRTV
Coronavirus in Indiana
Posted at 12:29 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 12:29:22-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Wednesday that 72 more people died with COVID-19 and 2,675 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 15,413 confirmed deaths and 976,082 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 508 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 1,878 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of one since Tuesday. Additionally, IDOH said 21.5% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 22.6% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 67.9% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 13.74 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.22 million individuals with a 23.1% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Sept. 29 is 17.9%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 9.4%.

A total of 6,564,173 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,269,734 first doses and 3,294,439 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

IDOH also reported 141 new COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities across the state with 22 additional deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 6,478 long-term care patients have died with COVID-19, while 25,907 have tested positive for the virus.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

