Indiana reports 77 more COVID-19 deaths and 12,126 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Tuesday that 77 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 and 12,126 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 19,643 confirmed deaths and 1,474,289 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 742 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 3,460 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 97 since Monday. IDOH also said 10.9% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 35.5% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 65.8% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 17.62 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.92 million individuals with a 29.2% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Jan. 11 is 43.8%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 10.1%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 30%.

A total of 8,916,607 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,705,468 first doses and 3,611,825 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 1,599,314 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

→ FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV