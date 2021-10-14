Indiana reports 78 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,664 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Thursday that 78 more people died with COVID-19 and 2,664 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 15,694 confirmed deaths and 994,079 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 531 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 1,634 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 74 since Wednesday. Additionally, IDOH said 23.5% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 21% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 68% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 14.01 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.28 million individuals with a 23.2% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Oct. 7 is 17.5%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 9%.

A total of 6,829,732 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,504,641 first doses and 3,325,091 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

