Indiana reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 302 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported eight additional COVID-19 deaths and 302 new cases of the virus on Friday.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 13,439 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 and a total of 754,724 have been diagnosed with the virus.

A total of 424 probable COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began.

Deaths are reported by ISDH when it receives the data and has occurred over several days.

A total of 5,638,812 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.4%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 2.2%.

