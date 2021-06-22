Indiana reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths and 198 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Tuesday that eight more people died with COVID-19 and 198 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 751,826 positive cases and 13,387 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 424 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 427 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 18 since Monday's report.

A total of 5,516,415 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,765,749 first doses and 2,750,666 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 10.75 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.56 million individuals with a 21.1% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through June 15 is 5.7%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.5%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 2.4%.

The state health department said 38.2% of ICU beds and 79.1% of ventilators are available.

