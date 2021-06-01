Indiana reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths and 370 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Tuesday that eight more people died with COVID-19 and 370 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 744,213 positive cases and 13,11 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 417 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 705 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 26 since Sunday's report. The state did not provide an update Monday due to the Memorial Day holiday.

A total of 5,169,980 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,652,341 first doses and 2,517,639 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 10.42 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.5 million individuals with a 21.2% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through May 25 is 9.5%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 4.7%.

The state health department said 36.4% of ICU beds and 78.6% of ventilators are available.

