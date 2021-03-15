Indiana reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths and 421 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Monday that eight more people died with COVID-19 and 421 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 672,967 positive cases and 12,454 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 410 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 610 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of six since Sunday's report.

As of Monday, 1,276,777 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana, and 837,233 people are fully vaccinated

There have been more than 8.46 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.18 million individuals with a 21.2% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through March 8 is 8.7%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9.5%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 3.1%.

The state health department said 37.3% of ICU beds and 81.9% of ventilators are available.

