Indiana reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths and 929 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Wednesday that eight more people died with COVID-19 and 929 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 738,173 positive cases and 13,108 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 417 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 841 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of nine since Wednesday's report.

As of Thursday, a total of 4,928,911 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,557,011 first doses and 2,371,900 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 10.25 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.46 million individuals with a 21.3% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through May 13 is 10.2%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.7%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 4.7%.

The state health department said 30.2% of ICU beds and 76.9% of ventilators are available.

