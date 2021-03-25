Indiana reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths and 977 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Thursday that eight more people died with COVID-19 and 977 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 680,998 positive cases and 12,576 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 407 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 627 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 31 since Wednesday's report.

As of Thursday, a total of 2,548,924 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 1,530,403 first doses and 1,018,521 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 8.71 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.22 million individuals with a 21.1% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through March 18 is 8.9%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9.3%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 3.4%.

The state health department said 33.1% of ICU beds and 81.2% of ventilators are available.

