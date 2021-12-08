Indiana reports 80 more COVID-19 deaths and 5,315 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Wednesday that 80 more Hoosiers have died with COVID-19 and another 5,315 people have tested positive.

There have been 17,310 confirmed deaths and 1,140,151 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 599 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 2,755 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 113 since Tuesday. Additionally, IDOH said 20.4% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 29.3% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 69.4% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 15.76 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.58 million individuals with a 24.7% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Dec. 1 is 26.8%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.8%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 14.8%.

A total of 7,982,959 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,527,333 first doses and 3,477,651 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 977,975 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

