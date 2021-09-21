Watch
Indiana reports 81 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,673 new positive cases

WRTV
Coronavirus in Indiana
Posted at 2:28 PM, Sep 21, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Tuesday that 81 more people died with COVID-19 and 2,673 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 937,221 positive cases since the pandemic began and 14,765 confirmed deaths.

An additional 474 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 2,477 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 45 since Monday. It is the first day in a week in which hospitalizations increased. Additionally, IDOH said 20.8% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 30.8% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 65.6% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 13.2 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.12 million individuals with a 22.7% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Sept. 14 is 20.6%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.7%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 11.3%.

A total of 6,443,452 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,221,894 first doses and 3,221,558 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

