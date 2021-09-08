Indiana reports 86 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,952 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Wednesday that 86 more people died with COVID-19 and 2,952 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 889,362 positive cases and 14,258 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 441 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 2,513 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of five since Tuesday.

A total of 6,301,543 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,160,508 first doses and 3,141,035 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 12.62 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4 million individuals with a 22.2% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Sept. 1 is 19.8%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 11.6%.

The state health department said 19.6% of ICU beds and 67.3% of ventilators are available. Among the state's ICU beds, 31.3% are in-use by COVID-19 patients.

IDOH also reported 97 new COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities across the state with 13 additional deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 6,374 long-term care patients have died with COVID-19, while 25,284 have tested positive for the virus.

