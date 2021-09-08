Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Indiana reports 86 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,952 new positive cases

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV
Coronavirus in Indiana
coronavirus_in_indiana_new_blue.png
Posted at 12:18 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 12:18:54-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Wednesday that 86 more people died with COVID-19 and 2,952 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 889,362 positive cases and 14,258 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 441 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 2,513 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of five since Tuesday.

A total of 6,301,543 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,160,508 first doses and 3,141,035 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 12.62 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4 million individuals with a 22.2% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Sept. 1 is 19.8%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 11.6%.

The state health department said 19.6% of ICU beds and 67.3% of ventilators are available. Among the state's ICU beds, 31.3% are in-use by COVID-19 patients.

IDOH also reported 97 new COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities across the state with 13 additional deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 6,374 long-term care patients have died with COVID-19, while 25,284 have tested positive for the virus.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!