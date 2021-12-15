Indiana reports 87 new deaths, more than 4,700 new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Wednesday that 87 more Hoosiers have died with COVID-19 and another 4,732 people have tested positive.

The number of people in Indiana hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to increase.

On Tuesday, IDOH reported that 3,020 people are in the hospital with the coronavirus. That was the first time more than 3,000 Hoosiers have been hospitalized with the virus since Dec. 23, 2020.

On Wednesday, that number increased to 3,058.

The most hospitalizations recorded in Indiana was 3,460 on Nov. 30, 2020, according to IDOH statistics.

On Indiana's long term care facility dashboard, 262 new resident positive cases and 43 new resident deaths were reported. In total, 27,857 positive cases and 6,777 resident deaths have been reported.

There have been 17,649 confirmed deaths and 1,170,950 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 623 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

IDOH said 18.7% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 32.9% in use by COVID-19 patients. According to IDOH, 65% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 16 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.63 million individuals with a 25.1% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Dec. 8 is 25.7%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.8%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 14.1%.

A total of 8,183,639 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,557,996 first doses and 3,510,140 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 1,115,980 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

→ FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV