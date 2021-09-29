Indiana reports 89 COVID-19 deaths and 2,378 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Tuesday that 89 more people died with COVID-19 and 2,378 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 956,548 positive cases since the pandemic began and 15,069 confirmed deaths.

An additional 492 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 2,113 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 68 since Sunday. Additionally, IDOH said 22.2% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 26.9% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 66.2% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 13,465,955 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4,176,673 million individuals with a 18.9% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Sept. 21 is 22.9%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.5%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 9.9%.

A total of 6,498,569 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,243,907 first doses and 3,005,085 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

New School COVID-19 Counts:

New Student Positive Cases: 3,364

New Teacher Positive Cases: 182

New Staff Positive Cases: 317

Total School COVID-19 Counts:



Total Student Positive Cases: 30,084

Total Teacher Positive Cases: 1,538

Total Staff Positive Cases: 2,303

