Indiana reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths and 754 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Sunday that nine more people died with COVID-19 and 754 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 735,462 positive cases and 13,063 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 417 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 810 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 22 since Saturday's report.

As of Sunday, a total of 4,808,030 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,508,774 first doses and 2,299,256 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 10.18 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.45 million individuals with a 21.3% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through May 9 is 11.8%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.7%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 5%.

The state health department said 32.8% of ICU beds and 79.6% of ventilators are available.

→ FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV

