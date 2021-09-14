Indiana reports 91 more COVID-19 deaths and 3,580 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Tuesday that 91 more people died with COVID-19 and 3,580 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 913,528 positive cases since the pandemic began and 14,482 confirmed deaths. An additional 458 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 2,687 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 53 since Monday. Additionally, IDOH said 18.2% of intensive care unit beds are available. Among the state's ICU beds, 33.6% are in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 63.9% of the state's ventilators are available.

There have been more than 12.9 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.06 million individuals with a 21% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Sept. 7 is 22.5%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.7%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 11.8%.

A total of 6,363,906 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,188,890 first doses and 3,175,016 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

