Indiana reports 912 new positive COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Monday that 912 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

There have been 15,980 confirmed deaths, an increase of 50 since Friday's report, and 1,011,197 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 544 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 1,314 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 34 since Sunday. Additionally, IDOH said 30.7% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 17.8% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 72.1% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 14.33 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.33 million individuals with a 23.3% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Oct. 18 is 16.1%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.5%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 8%.

A total of 6,960,833 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,604,968 first doses and 3,355,865 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

