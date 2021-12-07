Indiana reports 93 additional COVID-19 deaths, 4,241 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 93 additional COVID-19 deaths and 4,241 more positive cases since the last update on Friday.

The deaths were reported from Nov. 26 - Dec. 6.

Since the pandemic began, 17,230 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Indiana and there have been 1,134,898 total positive cases.

A total of 599 probable COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began.

Deaths are reported by IDOH when it receives the data and have occurred over several days.

IDOH reported 4,630 newly fully vaccinated people, bringing the total number of fully vaccinated people to 3,471,891.

An additional 34,907 COVID-19 tests have been administered, according to IDOH. A total of 15,721,809 tests for COVID-19 have been given since the pandemic began.

2,642 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, according to data from IDOH.

28.9% of ICU beds in the state are being used for COVID-19 patients and 47.8% of the ICU beds are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 23.3% of ICU beds are available.

11.9% of ventilators are being used for COVID-19 patients and 18.2% of ventilators are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 69.9% of ventilators are available.