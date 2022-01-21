Indiana reports 95 more COVID-19 deaths, 17,684 new cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Friday that 95 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 and 17,684 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 19,992 confirmed deaths and 1,524,527 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 759 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported, an increase of 20.

A total of 3,385 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an decrease of 122 since Thursday. IDOH also said 9.6% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 33.1% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 67% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 17.83 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.95 million individuals with a 29.8% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Jan. 14 is 44.7%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 10.3%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 30.4%.

A total of 8,957,516 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,714,479 first doses and 3,620,906 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 1,622,131 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

