Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndiana Coronavirus News

Actions

Indiana reports 95 more COVID-19 deaths, 17,684 new cases

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV
Coronavirus in Indiana
coronavirus_in_indiana_new_blue.png
Posted at 5:38 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 17:38:40-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Friday that 95 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 and 17,684 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 19,992 confirmed deaths and 1,524,527 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 759 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported, an increase of 20.

A total of 3,385 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an decrease of 122 since Thursday. IDOH also said 9.6% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 33.1% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 67% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 17.83 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.95 million individuals with a 29.8% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Jan. 14 is 44.7%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 10.3%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 30.4%.

A total of 8,957,516 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,714,479 first doses and 3,620,906 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 1,622,131 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download our app!