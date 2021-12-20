Indiana reports 96 more COVID-19 deaths and 10,894 new positive cases since Friday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Friday that 96 more Hoosiers have died with COVID-19 and another 10,894 people have tested positive since the dashboard was last updated Friday.

There have been 17,853 confirmed deaths and 1,192,448 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 636 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 2,971 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19. Additionally, IDOH said 16% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 34.5% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 64.9% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 16.2 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.67 million individuals with a 25.3% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Dec. 13 is 25%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.9%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 13.5%.

A total of 8,314,962 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,580,077 first doses and 3,525,616 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 1,209,269 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

