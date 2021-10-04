Watch
Indiana reports an additional 1,822 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus in Indiana
Posted at 12:15 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 13:41:11-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Monday that 1,822 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

There have been 972,067 positive cases since the pandemic began and 15,273 confirmed deaths, an increase of 80 since Friday's report.

An additional 500 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 1,861 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 22 since Sunday. Additionally, IDOH said 23.4% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 24.1% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 68% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 13.68 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.22 million individuals with a 23% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Sept. 27 is 17.9%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 9.5%.

A total of 6,552,410 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,264,721 first doses and 3,287,689 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

