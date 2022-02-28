Indiana reports fewest new COVID-19 cases since July 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Monday that 313 more Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 — the fewest number of new cases since July 18, 2021.

There have been 21,953 confirmed deaths and 1,681,685 positive cases since the pandemic began. The updated numbers include 31 more deaths and 1,354 more cases since Friday. The newly reported deaths include those that happened over the previous days and weeks and were just reported to the state.

An additional 890 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 818 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 16 since Sunday. IDOH also said 24.9% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 8.6% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 81.3% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

The 7-day positivity rate in Indiana fell to 6.3%.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

