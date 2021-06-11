Indiana reports four more COVID-19 deaths and 314 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Friday that four more people died with COVID-19 and 314 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 748,654 positive cases and 13,295 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 419 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 553 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a increase of 2 since Thursday's report.

A total of 5,367,723 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,717,282 first doses and 2,650,441 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 10.6 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.53 million individuals with a 21.2% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through June 4 is 6.9%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.5%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 3%.

The state health department said 30.8% of ICU beds and 79% of ventilators are available.

Mobile vaccination clinics are planned on the following schedule:

Friday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.): Elkhart County: Goshen High School 401 Lincolnway East, Goshen, IN 46526

Fayette County: Ivy Tech 717 W. 21st St., Connersville, IN 47331

Kosciusko County: Center Lake Pavilion 119 E. Canal St., Warsaw, IN 46580

Friday-Saturday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.): Howard County: Second Missionary Baptist Church 819 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo, IN 46901

La Porte County: Pentecostal Temple Church of God and Christ 2722 Wabash St., Michigan City, IN 46360

Madison County: Ivy Tech 815 E. 60th St., Anderson, IN 46013

Friday-Saturday (4 p.m. to 10 p.m.): Harrison County: Harrison County Fair 341 S. Capitol Ave., Corydon, IN 47112

Additional clinics are planned next week as follows:

June 14-16 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.): Allen County: Come As You Are Community Church 7910 S. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46816

June 14-17 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.): Lake County:Hobart High School Aquatic Center 2211 E. 10th St., Hobart, IN 46342

June 15-16 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.): Morgan County: Mooresville High School 550 N. Indiana St., Mooresville, IN 46158

June 15-17 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.): Jasper County: First Church 5387 IN-10, Wheatfield, IN 46392

Tippecanoe County: Tippecanoe County Amphitheater 4449 IN-43, West Lafayette, IN 47906

White County: Reynolds parking lot 401 W. Second St., Reynolds, IN 47980

June 16-19 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.): Wayne County: Ivy Tech, Richmond 2357 Chester Blvd., Richmond, IN 47374

June 16-19 (4 p.m. to 9 p.m.): Jennings County: Jennings County Fair 4920 N. State Rd. 3, North Vernon, IN 47265

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.

