Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Indiana reports more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for 1st since since January

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV
Coronavirus in Indiana
coronavirus_in_indiana_new_blue.png
Posted at 12:13 PM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 12:24:05-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Thursday that six more people died with COVID-19 and 3,186 others tested positive for the virus. It is the first time the state has reported more than 3,000 new cases since Jan. 23.

There have been 794,077 positive cases and 13,686 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 430 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 1,303 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of seven since Wednesday.

A total of 6,006,441 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,009,691 first doses and 2,996,750 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 11.52 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.73 million individuals with a 21.3% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Aug. 5 is 18.2%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.4%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 9.6%.

The state health department said 23.9% of ICU beds and 75.2% of ventilators are available. Among the state's COVID-19 ICU beds, 15.1% are in use.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!