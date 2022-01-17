Indiana reports more than 36,500 new COVID-19 cases since last update

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Monday that 9,870 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Since the last update on Friday, IDOH has reported 75 additional deaths and 36,579 new positive cases. There have been 19,566 confirmed deaths and 1,462,456 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 742 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 3,363 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of six since Sunday and the fewest since Jan. 6. Additionally, IDOH said 12.7% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 35.8% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 65.8% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 17.57 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.91 million individuals with a 29% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Jan. 10 is 43.5%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 10%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 29.7%.

A total of 8,906,092 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,702,650 first doses and 3,609,964 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 1,593,478 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

