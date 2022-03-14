Indiana reports no new COVID-19 deaths, 137 more positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Monday that no additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 and 137 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 22,271 confirmed deaths and 1,687,268 positive cases since the pandemic began. The newly reported deaths include those that happened over the previous days and weeks and were just reported to the state.

An additional 907 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 467 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19. IDOH also said 29.5% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 3.8% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 83.3% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

The 7-day positivity rate in Indiana is 2.9%.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

