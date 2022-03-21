Indiana reports no new COVID-19 deaths, 139 more positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Monday that no additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 and 139 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 22,385 confirmed deaths and 1,689,142 positive cases since the pandemic began. The newly reported deaths include those that happened over the previous days and weeks and were just reported to the state.

This reflects 114 more COVID-19 deaths reported since a week ago and 1,874 additional cases since then.

An additional eight probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported since then, for a total of 915.

A total of 392 Hoosiers were in the hospital with COVID-19 Sunday. IDOH also said 26% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 3.2% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 83.3% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

The 7-day positivity rate in Indiana is 2.2%.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

→ FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV