Indiana reports no new COVID-19 deaths and 497 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 497 positive cases on Monday.

There have been 766,351 positive cases and 13,537 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 428 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 685 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 44 since Sunday.

A total of 5,831,264 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,903,839 first doses and 2,927,425 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 11.14 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.65 million individuals with a 21% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through July 19 is 12.4%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.4%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 6.1%.

The state health department said 34.3% of ICU beds and 79.2% of ventilators are available.

