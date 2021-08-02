Indiana reports no new COVID-19 deaths and 616 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 616 positive cases on Monday.

There have been 774,097 positive cases and 13,583 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 429 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 902 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 50 since Sunday.

A total of 5,898,773 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,944,357 first doses and 2,954,416 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 11.27 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.67 million individuals with a 21% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through July 26 is 15.2%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.4%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 7.5%.

The state health department said 32.5% of ICU beds and 78.2% of ventilators are available.

