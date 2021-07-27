Indiana reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 15 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,085 positive cases on Tuesday.

The last time Indiana saw over 1,000 cases was on June 2.

There have been 767,409 positive cases and 13,552 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 428 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 735 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 50 since Monday.

A total of 5,840,826 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,930,719 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 11.16 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.67 million individuals with a 21% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through July 20 is 13%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.4%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 6.3%.

The state health department said 33.1% of ICU beds and 79.7% of ventilators are available.