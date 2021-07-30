Indiana reports six new deaths, 1,284 new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported six new COVID-19 deaths and 1,284 positive cases on Thursday.

There have been 769,875 positive cases and 13,570 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 429 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 755 people are in the hospital with COVID-19 as of Thursday, a decrease of 40 since Wednesday.

5,862,878 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,923,037 first doses and 2,939,841 who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 11.2 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.66 million individuals with a 21% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through July 23 is 14%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.4%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 6.8%.

The state health department said 29% of ICU beds and 78.8% of ventilators are available.