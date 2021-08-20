Indiana sees 62,000 wasted COVID-19 doses as shot rate slows

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials have counted about 62,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines being tossed out in recent months as the number of people seeking the shots has fallen drastically.

That is a small portion of the some 6 million vaccine shots that have been given in Indiana since they first became available in December, but a sign of the struggle that officials face in raising the state’s vaccination rate.

The state health department said vaccine doses can go unused by reaching their expiration date or a vial breaking.

About 45% of Indiana residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the 16th lowest rate among the states.