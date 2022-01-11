Indiana sets new pandemic record for hospitalizations

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported a record number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 Tuesday.

The state's dashboard shows 3,467 Hoosiers hospitalized as of Jan. 10, 2022. The previous record was on Nov. 30, 2020, when 3,460 people were hospitalized.

IDOH also reported 11,932 new COVID-19 cases and 110 new deaths.

There have been 1,378,562 cases and 19,194 deaths reported since the pandemic began.

Additionally, IDOH said 10.1% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 38.4% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 62.6% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 17.23 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.85 million individuals with a 27.8% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Jan. 4 is 40.1%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 26.9%.

A total of 8,770,412 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,676,226 first doses and 3,587,376 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 1,506,810 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

