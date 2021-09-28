Watch
Indiana surpasses 15,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths since pandemic began

WRTV
Coronavirus in Indiana
Posted at 12:57 PM, Sep 28, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 15,000 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died with COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The Indiana Department of Health reported Tuesday that 89 more people died with COVID-19 and 2,378 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 956,548 positive cases since the pandemic began and 15,069 confirmed deaths.

An additional 492 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 2,213 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 68 since Monday. Additionally, IDOH said 22.2% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 26.9% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 66.2% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 13.46 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.17 million individuals with a 22.9% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Sept. 21 is 18.9%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.5%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 9.9%.

A total of 6,498,569 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,243,907 first doses and 3,254,662 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

