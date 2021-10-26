Watch
Indiana surpasses 16,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths

Posted at 1:05 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 13:05:20-04

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 16,000 people are now confirmed to have died with COVID-19 in Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Health reported Tuesday that 57 more people died with COVID-19 and 1,471 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 16,022 confirmed deaths and 1,012,606 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 545 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 1,349 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 35 since Monday. Additionally, IDOH said 27% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 17.2% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 71.5% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 14.36 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.3 million individuals with a 23.3% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Oct. 19 is 15.6%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.5%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 7.8%.

A total of 6,973,588 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,616,215 first doses and 3,357,373 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

