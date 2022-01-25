Indiana surpasses 20,000 COVID-19 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 20,000 Hoosiers have now died from COVID-19, according to data from the Indiana Department of Health.

IDOH reported 41 new deaths Monday, bringing the total to 20,033.

Additionally, 763 probable COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 was first confirmed in Indiana on March 6, 2020, and on March 16, 2020, the Department of Health reported the first death in Indiana due to COVID-19.

IDOH also reported 35,590 new cases since Friday's dashboard update. 1,560,117 positive cases have been reported since the pandemic began.

A total of 3,137 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19. IDOH also said 12.8% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 32.3% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 67.8% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 17.97 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.98 million individuals with a 30.3% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Jan. 17 is 45.3%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 10.4%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 30.3%.

A total of 8,986,261 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,721,309 first doses and 3,626,421 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 1,638,531 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

→ FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV