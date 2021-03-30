Indianapolis announces rental assistance program will reopen next week

INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis has announced the application for the Rental Assistance Program will reopen on Monday, April 5.

The announcement came as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also announced the federal eviction moratorium will be extended through June.

“The Rental Assistance Program has already aided thousands of Indianapolis families in their time of need,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said.

So far, the program has distributed $33.8 million in rental assistance to 15,949 households. The more than $30 million in funding available on April 5 is a combination of money from the second federal COVID relief package passed in December 2020 and an appropriation by the city in January 2021.

Access to applications is available at indyrent.org. Renters are encouraged to submit their contact information to the wait list currently on the site, as those on the list will have the first opportunities to apply. Eligible households may receive up to three months of assistance, including a combination of back rent dating back to April 1, 2020 (including late fees) or future rent.

Indianapolis expects to receive additional rental assistance funding through the passage of the American Rescue Plan earlier this month, though estimates are not yet available.

Indy residents impacted by COVID-19 should visit the City of Indianapolis resource guide. It can be viewed at indy.gov/covid.