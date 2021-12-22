Indianapolis clinics seeing long lines for walk-in COVID-19 testing

INDIANAPOLIS — A health clinic in Indianapolis is seeing a steady increase for COVID-19 tests through the holidays.

“I’m spending Christmas with my son at home, we don’t have big plans,” Indianapolis resident Whitney Seeley said.

Seeley and Britney Riggs were just two of the many people who were at the Dr. Aziz clinic getting tested on Wednesday ahead of Christmas.

“I 100% wanted to get tested before visiting my family for the holidays,” Britney Riggs said.

Riggs, like Seeley, waited in line on Wednesday to get tested.

“It means taking responsibility for yourself in case you get exposed,” Riggs added.

Hamid Abbaspour said the number of tests conducted daily by his clinic, Dr. Aziz, has been steadily rising over the last month.

“During Thanksgiving, it went back to 100. Now yesterday, I was just updated we did over 200 tests,” Abbaspour said.

Despite the increase in demand, the clinic is still taking walk-in appointments for COVID-19 testing.

“It’s a little bit convenient, it’s more work for us but people tend to like it that way too,” Abbaspour said.

That makes all the difference for people like Seely knowing she is going to be able to spend Christmas with her son.

“It would be great to be negative because he is out of quarantine on Friday so right in time for Christmas. So it would mean a lot for both of us to be negative and spend Christmas together,” Seeley said.

Both Abbaspour and Seeley are echoing public health officials’ messages about staying safe for the holidays.

“You really have to get tested to protect yourself and the people around you,” Abbaspour said.

If you are still looking to get a last-minute test, the Dr. Aziz Clinic is open on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as well.

You can also find vaccine and testing sites by clicking here.